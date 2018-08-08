Santa Clarita Encore Chorale Fall Semester

By Signal Contributor



By Cheri Walters

Santa Clarita Contributor

Santa Clarita Encore Chorale, a nonprofit musical arts program for seniors, invites adults 55 and older to join the fall 2018 semester. Repertoire includes a variety of holiday medleys and favorites, including a new “Ugly Christmas Sweater Song.”

The purpose of Encore is to have fun, make friends and enjoy making music together.

SCV’s Encore Chorale debuted in the fall of 2015 as one of the newest affiliates of the national Encore Creativity for Older Adults, the largest, fastest-growing choral program for seniors in the nation.

Kickoff rehearsal is Friday, Aug. 17, continuing for 13 weeks, 4-5:30 p.m. on Fridays. The 15-week semester climaxes with a free public concert on Friday, Nov. 30. Rehearsals and concert are at Newhall Church of the Nazarene, 23857 The Old Road (near Calgrove and Interstate 5). A modest semester “tuition” helps cover costs; introductory rehearsal is free.

For details, contact conductor Cheri Walters at (661) 347-3221 or cheri.walters@gmail.com OR Roberta Kessler at (818) 468-2285 or rkessler1367@gmail.com