Saugus Union member won’t seek reelection

By Brennon Dixson

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

After 13 years of service, Paul De La Cerda has announced that he will not seek re-election in November to the Saugus Union School District Governing Board. He made his decision after receiving admission into the organizational change and leadership doctorate program at the University of Southern California.

Since 2004, De La Cerda has worked in the area of education as a high school STEM instructor, college professor and college administrator. He was first elected to the board in November 2005, and currently serves as clerk of the board.

“The Saugus family has taught me so much, and I am looking forward to building on that experience in an effort to help support more students in the future and stay involved in our community,” said De La Cerda. “It has been an amazing 13 years (and) I have been privileged to meet and serve thousands of children and families over the years. Today, I’m excited to look at what lies ahead.”

De La Cerda’s term is up in December, but he said he will announce his endorsement for his replacement in the coming week.