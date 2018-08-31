SCV football teams put up big numbers in Week Two
By Signal Staff
1 min ago

Valencia football travelled to Victorville on Friday night to take on Silverado and emerged victorious with a 58-35 win.

Jake Santos got the Vikings on the board early with a short touchdown scamper on the opening drive. The Vikings defense forced Silverado to punt on the following two drives, then Luring Paialii scored on a handoff to put the Vikes up 14-0. Silverado scored once to bring the score to 14-7 by the end of the first quarter.

With ten minutes to go in the half, a 32-yard field goal put Valencia up 17-7, then Santos logged his second touchdown rush of the half to increase the lead to 24-7.

Davis Cop connected with Jaden Holmes for a 25-yard touchdown, then Cop ran it in for a touchdown himself on a one-yard rush to make it 38-7 in Valencia’s favor with 1:41 to go in the half.

On the other side of halftime, the Hawks scored on an 80-yard touchdown pass then again on a 79-yard pass to close the gap to 38-21 with 10 minutes to go in the third quarter.

Santos logged his third touchdown of the night on a 10-yard pass from Cop with five minutes left in the third quarter. The Vikes and Hawks exchanged touchdowns to make it 51-28 with 1:24 to go in the frame.

Valencia and Silverado exchanged touchdowns once more to make it 58-35 with 5:25 remaining in the game.

Fillmore 29, Trinity 20
The Knights fell behind early and allowed the Flashes to take a 15-0 lead by halftime. Rick Roberts tossed a two-yard pass to Carson Campuzano to put Trinity on the board in the third quarter, but Fillmore scored once again to bring the score to 22-8 with 3:24 to go in the stanza.

Roberts connected with Fields for another Trinity touchdown to close out the third quarter at 22-14. Fillmore scored once more, then Phineas Yi passed to Fields to make the score 29-20 with less than two minutes remaining on the clock.

Saugus 51, Buena 0
The Centurions took a 34-0 lead at halftime on the road against Buena of Ventura and never looked back. Official statistics were not available as of The Signal’s press deadline.

