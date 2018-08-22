SCV GOP committee endorses candidates, hosting events for election season

By Crystal Duan

1 min ago

After endorsing candidates in the upcoming local races, Republican community organizations say GOP constituents can also expect neighborhood events and door-knocking in anticipation of the upcoming election season.

The 38th Assembly District Republican Central Committee held a meeting Saturday to endorse candidates in the City Council, school boards and College of the Canyons trustee races.

“It’s in our chartered guidelines to support and help seated Republicans, as well as Republicans running for seats or challenging a Democrat,” said Committee Chairman Joe Messina. “We only endorse for the amount of seats open.”

Messina said the committee endorsed: City Council incumbents Bill Miranda, Laurene Weste and Marsha McLean; Saugus Union School District incumbent Judy Umeck and candidates Jesus Henao and Sharlene Duzick; William S. Hart Union High School District incumbents Bob Jensen and Messina himself; Newhall School District candidate Donna Rose; and College of the Canyons Board of Trustees 5th District incumbent Joan MacGregor.

“As the chairman, I hope the seated Republicans stay,” he said. “We have one of the safest cities in the state, and as far as the school districts go, Hart was one of the best ranked in the country. That doesn’t happen by chance. That happens through good leadership. I hope the Republicans we picked will make it.”

The committee’s next meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 6 at the club’s headquarters.

The Lincoln Club, a Republican organization, plans to hold its monthly luncheon at noon Friday. The cost is $25 for members and $35 for nonmembers. Luncheons are every fourth Friday of the month at the Tournament Players Club. Interested participants can call (805) 573-5849 for information.

The Santa Clarita Republican Women Federated plans to host its monthly breakfast on Sept. 15 at the Tournament Players Club in Valencia at 8:45 a.m. The cost of the meeting is $20 for members and $25 for nonmembers. Information is available at ProgramVP@SCRWF.com

Constituents interested in the Republican party platform can get involved at the committee’s headquarters on 20655 Soledad Canyon Road and call the office at 818-261-3279.