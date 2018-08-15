Search is on for fire captain missing since Monday

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

A loved and respected veteran firefighter, Capt. Wayne Habell, of Fire Station 73 in Newhall, is now the subject of a missing person’s report that says he has been missing since Monday.

The 43-year-old married father of two boys and one girl was last seen Monday morning on his way to LA Fitness in Stevenson Ranch.

“He suffered from depression, according to this wife,” said Capt. Adam Clint of Fire Station 108.

“His wife and family are devastated,” Clint said, noting his fellow firefighters are also seriously concerned about Habell’s well-being.

Habell’s wife filed a missing person’s report with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Sgt. Sandra Nava, of the LASD’s Missing Persons section who is heading up the case, said she would have more details to release later today.

“Please share (this information) with your friends so we can find him safe,” Clint said.

Habell, who lives near Calgrove Boulevard and Wiley Canyon Road, has worked throughout the Santa Clarita Valley.

“We used to work together at (Fire) Station 107 about 10 years ago,” Clint said, reflecting on the service Habell has devoted to the SCV.

