Sept. 21-23: Chalk Art on Main

By Signal Contributor

1 min ago

By Olga Kaczmar

Newhall Community Contributor

The Santa Clarita Artists Association (SCAA) will be participating in Old Town Newhall’s Chalk Art Festival this year in two capacities.

SCAA artist representatives will be drawing with pastels, a 10-by-10-foot reproduction of a masterpiece, as other members provide fun art activities for children in front of the SCAA Gallery, located on 6th Street between Railroad Avenue and Main Street.

The four main SCAA artists re-creating a masterpiece are: Jose Barba, Cathy King, Jenni Sher and Naomi Young.

Festival hours are Friday, Sept. 21, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 22, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 23, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To learn more about the SCAA, visit santaclaritaartists.org.