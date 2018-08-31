Share the last dance at “Motown in Town 3” on Sept. 9

By Ryan Mancini

1 min ago

For one last dance, “Motown in Town 3” will ignite the dance floor while fundraising for the SCV Senior Center at the Hyatt Regency Valencia on Sept. 9.

Funds collected will go to the Senior Center’s building campaign for a new center located at the corner of Golden Valley Road and Newhall Ranch Road, according to producer Zony Gordon.

Held in the grand ballroom, the event will feature music performed live by leading California motown performers Matt Grey and the Stone Soul, along with La Niece McKay and Alex Nester. Guests will be treated to a three-course sit-down dinner and can expect to hear hits from Diana Ross, Michael Jackson, Al Green and Aretha Franklin, among other classic Motown artists.

“I think it’s really a must,” Gordon said. “It’s the kind of music that’s a part of everybody.”

The benefit will also include an art show featuring 50 pieces from local artists, including members of the Santa Clarita Artists Association, for which Gordon serves as president. Artwork on display comes from artists like Gordon, Mardi Georgio, C.K. Walker, Tony Hanna, Scott Parker, Jose Barba, Romeo Downer and Phil Althouse.

While guests can kick back and enjoy the show, they will also have access to vendor booths and a silent auction.

And although this is the last “Motown in Town,” the building campaign is not over, Gordon said.

The new building is set to be completed in February 2019.

Show tickets will cost $40, while the show with dinner will be $65. To purchase tickets in person, stop by Fast Frame Valencia at 24204 Valencia Blvd. or the Senior Center at 22900 Market St. Tickets can be purchased online at intownscv.com. Group discounts are still open by calling (661) 312-3422.