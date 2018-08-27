Sheriff’s official notices roadside incident on way to work

By Perry Smith

1 min ago

A Sheriff’s Department official on his way to work provided a great example of why it helps to see something and say something, a Sheriff’s Station spokesperson said Monday morning.

Capt. Darren Harris of the Sheriff’s Department’s Information Bureau was on his way to work on Interstate 5, near the Newhall Pass, where he observed a possible disturbance on the side of the road.

A Santa Clarita couple were both standing outside a truck with a camper shell on it on the side of the southbound lanes Monday, around 9 a.m.

“There was a male outside the truck and a female on the ground,” Harris said. “I was able to pull over to the right shoulder. I stopped a safe distance away.”

It was unclear initially if there was a confrontation or perhaps a medical episode, but Harris said he took precautions, tried to approach the vehicle, and the male driver reportedly became verbally combative.

Concerned because the pair were in a dangerous spot on the side of the road, and that there appeared to be a struggle, Harris tried to intervene, but the driver ignored the officer, then got in the car, as did the woman he was with, and then the pair drove off.

Harris returned to his vehicle, began to notify nearby law enforcement officers using his radio and then, as he was communicating with other law enforcement officers, he noticed the truck he’d seen at the side of the road, in front of him.

Harris followed the driver as he pulled off the freeway, and this time, he was joined by CHP and LASD officers as the truck exited the freeway at the Roxford Avenue off ramp.

During officers’ investigation, it was determined that there was no violence and the nature of the incident was medical, according to both parties.

While there ended up being no crime committed, Harris said as a law enforcement officer, any time there’s a concern for public safety, “We’re going to help,” he said.

Sheriff’s officials did not take anyone into custody following the incident.