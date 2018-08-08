Silents Under the Stars set for Saturday

By Brennon Dixson

1 min ago

You know the name, but come see film star and SCV legend William S. Hart in action at 6 p.m. Saturday during the “Silents Under the Stars” fundraiser at William S. Hart Park in Newhall.

Only a few tickets remain for “The Toll Gate,” a 1920 silent film starring Hart as Black Deering and his faithful pinto pony Fritz. The original Hart production, which was co-written by his sister Mary Ellen Hart, will be accompanied with live music performed by Ray Lowe.

You can see the scene where Hart nearly died on set along with Fritz, who nearly drowned when he slipped and fell underwater in a swift-moving river inside a cave, or enjoy musical entertainment by The Grateful Dudes Cowboy Band.

The Rattler’s BBQ dinner will occur at 7 p.m. following a tour of Hart Mansion at 6 p.m.

The traditional silent auction, which is usually one of the more popular events of the evening, will raise funds to support the maintenance of the park grounds, the Hart Mansion and surrounding buildings. The funds will also pay for the care and feeding of barnyard animals, American bison and the latest addition of five alpacas.

Tickets are available at $50 per person or groups can reserve a table of 10 for $500. Attendees will check in at Hart Hall and be shuttled up the hill to the Hart Mansion.

Visit www.friendsofhartpark.org or call 661-222-9542 for reservations.