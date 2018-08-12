Single vehicle fire causes small brush fire
Firefighters finish their brush response next to the remains of the truck that caused the brush fire/ Skylar Barti The Signal
By Skylar Barti
A single truck fire caused a small brush fire response from firefighters Sunday afternoon, officials said.

Seven engines responded the a call of a vehicle fire on the northbound 14 Freeway just passed the Sierra Highway onramp at 12:57 p.m., a fire official with the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

The official, who did not provide his name when asked, reported the vehicle fire started a small brush response from firefighters on the neighboring hill below a residential area.

The fire was taken down minutes after firefighters arrived on scene, leaving the remains of the truck on the right shoulder lane of the 14 freeway.

View All Posts
