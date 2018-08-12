Single vehicle fire causes small brush fire

By Skylar Barti

1 min ago

A single truck fire caused a small brush fire response from firefighters Sunday afternoon, officials said.

Seven engines responded the a call of a vehicle fire on the northbound 14 Freeway just passed the Sierra Highway onramp at 12:57 p.m., a fire official with the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

The official, who did not provide his name when asked, reported the vehicle fire started a small brush response from firefighters on the neighboring hill below a residential area.

The fire was taken down minutes after firefighters arrived on scene, leaving the remains of the truck on the right shoulder lane of the 14 freeway.