Smash and Grab purse thief sought

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Deputies are looking for a man captured on a store surveillance video smashing the window an SUV parked at Seco Canyon Road and Copper Hill Road, stealing a purse and then driving away.

A month ago, a man who used credit cards that were allegedly stolen from a vehicle parked in front of 28000 Seco Canyon Road, at Copper Hill Drive.

“We’re still looking for him,” Deputy Josh Stamsek with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station said Friday morning. “Also, we’re looking for anyone who can identify him,” he said. “If you can, call us.”

Since a wanted poster of the suspect was posted on the SCV Sheriff’s Station on its Facebook page, a video of the same incident has surfaced on social media.

During the incident, the woman parked her SUV and went into a business near the intersection of Seco and Copper Hill.

Moments later, while the woman was in the store, a man parked next to the her vehicle.

The man got out of his car, described as a newer model gray Toyota Camry, and smashed a window of the woman’s SUV, reached in and stole purse from inside the victim’s vehicle.

Her purse contained large amount of cash and miscellaneous credit cards.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter

@jamesarthurholt