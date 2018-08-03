Stevenson Ranch native Hunter Greene out for season

By Signal Staff

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Cincinnati Reds pitching prospect and Stevenson Ranch native Hunter Greene has been placed on the disabled list after suffering a sprain in his right elbow. He will miss the remainder of the season.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 MLB Draft felt a slight pain while throwing in practice earlier this week. The team doctor subsequently diagnosed him with a sprain in his ulnar collateral ligament.

At this moment, Greene’s injury will not require surgery.

“Right now, it’s rehab,” Reds general manager Nick Krall said to MLB.com. “At this point, we’re going to evaluate it as we move through the offseason and go from there.”

Greene will rehab at the team’s facility in Arizona.

“The positive, if there is any such thing, is that if it happens now when he’s 18, he’ll still only be 19 and ready to go,” Reds interim manager Jim Riggleman said to MLB.com. “You almost figure it’s going to happen. It happens to so many of them that I’m not in the least bit surprised.”

Greene was 3-7 this season in 18 starts with a 4.48 ERA for the Dayton Dragons in Class A. He set a Dayton record earlier this year by throwing a 102 mph fastball.