Summer Movies in the Park concludes Friday

By Brennon Dixson

1 min ago

The seventh annual Summer Movies in the Park series is scheduled to conclude Friday with a showing of the recently released film “Black Panther,” the superhero film based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name.

Hosted by Los Angeles County’s Department of Parks and Recreation and the Friends of Hart Park, the summer series has been hosted throughout the summer at the William S. Hart Regional Park.

As always, the movie will begin at dusk, and admission is free for anybody who wishes to experience an outdoor summer night at the movies.

Attending members of the community will have the opportunity to enjoy Belgian waffles by Marcel Waffles, ice cones, sodas and snacks from Avenues Supported Living Services, an animal and bird presentation and music, which will be provided by DJ Al Ewing.