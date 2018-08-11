Tickets will be sold at the door to Circle of Hope’s Vine2Wine fundraiser

By Ryan Mancini

1 min ago

Online tickets will be available until midnight Friday leading up to Circle of Hope’s Vine2Wine event on Saturday at the California Institute of the Arts, an effort to raise money to fight cancer in the Santa Clarita Valley.

“It serves so many purposes to take care of cancer patients,” said Alexander Hafizi, one of Circle of Hope’s vice presidents. “It’s a great chance to take friends, take a date even. I’m lost at words, it’s a fun event. You can’t really find many events (that are) all-you-can-drink and all-you-can-eat.”

Vine2Wine features wine tasting, along with craft brew, gourmet food, live music and a silent auction, with the money going to support Circle of Hope’s outreach.

Live entertainment will be provided by Los Angeles-based guitarist and bassist Lance Allyn.

Along with the food and beverages, Hafizi praised the event for offering auctions to residents who want to have fun and also contribute to Circle of Hope’s cause. He added that it helps to have the event indoors given the rising outdoor temperatures.

Circle of Hope gives “emotional, financial and educational support to those diagnosed with cancer in the Santa Clarita Valley” since 2004, according to its website. It supports those diagnosed with breast, cervical, colon, melanoma, ovarian, prostate, testicular and uterine cancers.

Guests can buy tickets at the door for $100 for general guests and $130 for VIP attendance, Hafizi said. Guests must be 21 and older, and will be asked to show I.D.

Vine2Wine is sponsored by Logix Federal Credit Union, with Advanced Audiology serving as the event’s title sponsor.

VIP entry will be at 6 p.m., followed by general entry at 7 p.m.

For more information, go to https://circleofhopeinc.org/vine2wine/.