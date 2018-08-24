Trinity conquers while Golden Valley struggles in Week One matchups

By Diego Marquez

Trinity 58, Rivera 6

For the first time this season, the Trinity Classical Academy football team did something it hadn’t done in the first game: allow its opponent to score.

Hosting Rivera at Fillmore High School on Friday night, the Knights (2-0) remained undefeated in the 58-6 Week 1 win.

“The defense played very well but offensively we struck pretty quick,” said Trinity coach Les Robinson. “The passing game got off to a nice start.”

Opening up the scoring for the Knights was Edgar Romero, who rumbled into the end zone on a 10-yard run putting the Knights up 6-0. The extra-point attempt was missed.

Romero finished the game scoring two rushing touchdowns.

Up 14-0 with 5:07 left in the first quarter, the Knights’ Aidan Duhm recovered a fumble and scored to put the Knights up 20-0.

In the second quarter, after a missed field goal by Rivera, junior quarterback Rick Roberts found Carson Campuzano wide open for a 50-yard touchdown to put the Knight ahead 26-0.

Roberts found Campuzano later in the second half for a 26-yard touchdown reception.

“He’s a very determined young man. He’s very skilled,” Robinson said of Campuzano. “He’s a hard worker, he’s very determined. Ge deserves what he’s getting and we’re happy to have him.”

With 5:42 minutes left in the third quarter, Rivera (0-2) found the end zone to finally get on the board, 34-6.

The Knights’ AJ Horning responded with an interception returned for a touchdown, after the two-point conversion the Knights lead grew to 42-6.

The Knights added two more touchdowns before they took a knee to end the game.

Antelope Valley 62, Golden Valley 7

Things didn’t start or end so well for Golden Valley football, as the team traveled north for a second straight week to take on Antelope Valley on Friday.

Losing 62-7, the Grizzlies (0-2) allowed the Antelopes to score a 68-yard touchdown run on their first drive of the game and again on their last drive of the game.

The Grizzlies’ lone touchdown came just before halftime when quarterback Zack Chevalier found wide receiver Johnathan Kaelin for a 10-yard touchdown pass.