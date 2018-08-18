Trinity football to ‘adjust on the fly’ in season opener against Desert Christian

By Haley Sawyer

1 min ago

Trinity Classical Academy feels well prepared in just about every way for tonight’s matchup against Desert Christian Academy, but no matter what, the Knights will be going into the contest somewhat blind.

Desert Christian of Bermuda Dunes is in their first year of 11-man football, which means film on the team is impossible to come by.

“We just have to play our game,” said quarterback Rick Roberts. “Let them adjust to us. Make them stop us. We have to worry about them, see what they do, but we can adjust on the fly.”

The Knights are able to sympathize with the Conquerors, as they themselves made the switch to 11-man 2015. But that doesn’t mean Trinity will go easy on them.

The Conquerors’ top weapon looks to be Evan Bolta-Howard, a 6-foot-5 tight end/defensive end. Shutting him down will be a priority for the Knights defense, which is led by a strong linebacker corps comprised of Jacob Estanol, Lucas Mendoza and Carson Campuzano.

“We went undefeated in passing league this year, so we’re excited about the prospects,” said Trinity coach Les Robinson. “There’s just potential there now and hoping it develops and we can maintain the current feel of our team. We have a good chemistry right now.”

Roberts battled with Phineas Yi and Gary Rowe throughout the summer for a starting spot. Now that he’s the primary signal-caller, Roberts is eager to take the field behind an offensive line that has a healthy mix of veterans and newcomers.

Senior Jacob Estanol will lead the charge on the ground after registering 276 yards and three touchdowns on 51 carries in his junior campaign.

“He’s a stud back there. Every time we hand him the ball we get five, six yards a carry and I don’t see anyone stopping that.”

The Knights take on Desert Christian at 7:30 p.m. at Fillmore High.