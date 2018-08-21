Two of three alleged gang taggers arrested.

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Two men suspected of tagging structures in a Canyon Country neighborhood with gang graffiti were arrested Monday on suspicion of vandalism.

About 10:30 a.m., deputies responded to two reports of tagging in the Jakes Way apartment complex — one near the 18000 block of Anne Circle and the other near the 17000 block of Pauline Court, said Lt. Doug Mohrhoff of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“We had two calls for service,” he said. “Both were for reports of graffiti and tagging.”

Responding deputies began looking for three males, he said.

Two of the three were spotted on Sandy Drive. One reportedly jumped into the Santa Clara River wash, while a second suspect ran through the complex.

One of the suspects was detained on Oak Canyon Road about a block west of Jakes Way, shortly after noon.

One suspect remains at large.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter

@jamesarthurholt