University News

By Signal Staff

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Bismarck State College, Bismarck, ND

Curtis Pavard, Saugus, graduated from Bismarck State College with an Associate in Applied Science degree in Electrical Transmission System Technology during the college’s 78th commencement ceremony on May 11, 2018 at the Bismarck Event Center.

All students who completed the coursework to earn degrees from BSC in fall 2017, spring 2018 or summer 2018 were eligible to walk across the stage during the commencement ceremony to receive their diploma.

The 2018 commencement speaker was nationally-known recording artist and North Dakota native Kat Perkins. The student speaker was Carter Honeyman from Regent, N.D. Honeyman graduated from BSC with an AAS degree in Farm and Ranch Management.

Bismarck State College, an innovative community college in Bismarck, N.D., offers high quality education, workforce training, and enrichment programs reaching local and global communities.

For more on Bismarck College visit www.bismarckstate.edu.

Ithaca College, Ithaca, NY

Vanessa Reyes of Canyon Country, graduated Cum Laude from Ithaca College with a BA in Theatre Studies.

Hannah Thomas of Santa Clarita, was named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2018 semester.

Founded in 1892, Ithaca College is a residential college dedicated to building knowledge and confidence through a continuous cycle of theory, practice and performance. Home to some 6,500 students, the college offers more than 100 degree programs in its schools of Business, Communications, Humanities and Sciences, Health Sciences and Human Performance, and Music.

Students, faculty and staff at Ithaca College create an active, inclusive community anchored in a keen desire to make a difference in the local community and the broader world. The college is consistently ranked as one of the nation’s top producers of Fulbright scholars, one of the most LGBTQ+ friendly schools in the country, and one of the top 10 colleges in the Northeast.

For more on Ithaca College visit www.ithaca.edu

Rochester Institute of Technology, Rochester, NY

MinJung Kim of Stevenson Ranch graduated from RIT with a BFA in photographic and imaging arts.

RIT conferred 4,747 degrees this academic year at all its campuses-including in Croatia, Dubai, Kosovo and China. The university held its 133rd annual commencement celebration in May.

Founded in 1829, RIT enrolls about 19,000 students in more than 200 career-oriented and professional programs, making it among the largest private universities in the U.S.

The university is internationally recognized and ranked for academic leadership in business, computing, engineering, imaging science, liberal arts, sustainability, and fine and applied arts. RIT also offers unparalleled support services for deaf and hard-of-hearing students. The cooperative education program is one of the oldest and largest in the nation. Global partnerships include campuses in China, Croatia, Dubai and Kosovo.

For more on the Rochester Institute of Technology visit www.rit.edu

University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, AL

A total of 11,347 students enrolled during the 2018 spring semester at The University of Alabama were named to the Dean’s List with an academic record of 3.5 or above or the President’s List with an academic record of 4.0 (all A’s).

The UA Dean’s and President’s lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.

Students named to these lists include:

Kristopher Paladin Holland of Canyon Country, President’s List.

Ariana Yee Wong of Canyon Country, Dean’s List.

Juliette J Edwards of Newhall, Dean’s List.

Makena W Wasserman of Saugus, President’s List.

Brittany T Biscailuz of Valencia, Dean’s List.

Emily Beth Goldstein of Valencia, Dean’s List.

Kaila T Wong of Valencia, Dean’s List.

The University of Alabama, the state’s oldest and largest public institution of higher education, is a student-centered research university that draws the best and brightest to an academic community committed to providing a premier undergraduate and graduate education. UA is dedicated to achieving excellence in scholarship, collaboration and intellectual engagement; providing public outreach and service to the state of Alabama and the nation; and nurturing a campus environment that fosters collegiality, respect and inclusivity.

For more on the University of Alabama visit www.ua.edu

University of Iowa, Iowa City, IA

Michael Ripa, a native of Valencia, has been named to the University of Iowa’s Dean’s List for the spring 2018 semester.

Undergraduate students in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, the College of Engineering, and the Tippie College of Business who achieve a grade point average of 3.50 or higher on 12 semester hours or more of UI graded course work during a given semester or summer session and who have no semester hours of I (incomplete) or O (no grade reported) during the same semester are recognized by inclusion on the Dean’s List for that semester.

Undergraduate students in the Roy J. and Lucille A. Carver College of Medicine may qualify for the Dean’s List with fewer than 12 semester hours of graded credit if deemed appropriate by the college.

College of Nursing students participating in clinical courses must have a total of 12 semester hours of earned credit, with eight semester hours of graded credit with a grade point average of 3.50 or higher.

Approximately 5,500 students were named to the UI Dean’s List for the 2018 spring semester.

The University of Iowa is one of the nation’s premier public research universities, dedicated to academic excellence, groundbreaking discoveries and creations, commitment to Iowa and the world, and a culture that prizes community, diversity, and opportunity.

The UI is known around the world for its leadership in the arts, sciences, and humanities. It is home to the first and best creative writing program in the world, a world-class academic medical center and one of America’s top teaching hospitals, and a can-do culture that fosters a campus-wide dedication to student success.

To learn more about the University of Iowa, visit https://uiowa.edu/.