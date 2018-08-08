University News

Lehigh University, Bethlehem, PA

Dean’s List status, which is awarded to students who earned a scholastic average of 3.6 or better while carrying at least 12 hours of regularly graded courses, has been granted to Sally Gu of Santa Clarita, in the spring 2018 semester.

For more than 150 years, Lehigh University (lehigh.edu) has combined outstanding academic and learning opportunities with leadership in fostering innovative research. The institution is among the nation’s most selective, highly ranked private research universities. Lehigh’s four colleges – College of Arts and Sciences, College of Business and Economics, College of Education and the P.C. Rossin College of Engineering and Applied Science – provide opportunities to 7,000 students to discover and grow in a learning community that promotes interdisciplinary programs with real-world experience.

Rogers State University, Claremore, OK

Rogers State University has announced its President’s and Dean’s Honor Rolls for the spring 2018 semester.

Brendan William Griffith of Santa Clarita, Dean’s Honor Roll

To qualify for the President’s Honor Roll, students must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours with a 4.0 grade point average (no grades lower than an “A”). To qualify for the Dean’s Honor Roll, students must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours with a 3.5 grade point average (no grades lower than a “B”).

Courses graded with an “I,” “N” and “P” are excluded from the minimum credit hours required to be considered for the Honor Roll.

University of Iowa, Iowa City, IA

University of Iowa congratulates spring 2018 graduates from Santa Clarita.

Krista Hornsby of Valencia, received a BA-Speech and Hearing Science.

Michael Ripa of Valencia, received a BA-English; CER-Museum Studies; CER-Writing.

The University of Iowa is one of the nation’s premier public research universities, dedicated to academic excellence, groundbreaking discoveries and creations, commitment to Iowa and the world, and a culture that prizes community, diversity, and opportunity.

The UI is known around the world for its leadership in the arts, sciences, and humanities. It is home to the first and best creative writing program in the world, a world-class academic medical center and one of America’s top teaching hospitals, and a can-do culture that fosters a campus-wide

University of Sioux Falls, Sioux Falls, SD

The University of Sioux Falls awarded 245 total degrees on Sunday, May 20 at the Washington Pavilion of Arts and Science. The following students from your area, obtained recognition in the spring commencement ceremony:

Austin De Gorostiza of Santa Clarita, Bachelor of Arts in Accounting

Wyatt Hixon of Valencia, Bachelor of Arts in Entrepreneurial Studies

A transformative university committed to academic excellence and celebration of the Christian faith, the University of Sioux Falls offers more than 90 undergraduate programs and adult and graduate offerings in business, degree completion, education and nursing, as well as the Center for Professional Development.

Wheaton College, Wheaton, IL

Wheaton College congratulates May 2018 graduate Chase Michael John White of Valencia, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Business Economics.

Wheaton College graduates join a worldwide network of 45,000 alumni.

Wheaton College (Wheaton, Ill.) is a coeducational Christian liberal arts college noted for its rigorous academics, integration of faith and learning, and consistent ranking among the top liberal arts colleges in the country.

