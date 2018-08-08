West Ranch golfers highlight local tournament

By Haley Sawyer

1 min ago

West Ranch golfer Noelle Song is no stranger to tournament play, but the Alison Lee Championship at Valencia Country Club holds a little more significance.

For one, the American Junior Golf Association tournament’s namesake is a Valencia High grad who went on to golf for the UCLA women’s team and earn a spot on the LPGA Tour.

Lee joined competitors like Song at the tournament for a clinic on Wednesday night and talked about what it takes to become a successful professional golfer.

“It’s very inspiring to see someone from the same area being able to go big in golf and follow her dreams,” Song said. “…It makes it surreal because you see someone that has been practicing at the same practice facility for years and had the dream to be an LPGA player and made it happen.”

The Alison Lee Championship concluded the second round of play on Tuesday with three West Ranch golfers appearing in the standings.

All-SCV Girls Golfer of the Year Zoe Campos is at the top of the leaderboard and is currently 9-under par. Paige Harrison is tied for 18th and Song sits in 25th.

“It’s really awesome seeing basically a part of my team that I’m going to see soon in this upcoming season play high-level AJGA and seeing my fellow teammate Zoe doing so awesome in this tournament,” said Song.

Song, a senior to-be, practices regularly at Valencia Country Club and felt comfortable in tournament play as she knows all the hills and speed regulation of the course. She also played in the Alison Lee Championship last year, which gave her an extra boost of confidence.

She said that her irons have been working well and her hitting has been fairly consistent, but she’s looking to improve in the third and final round tomorrow.

“My mindset is trying to put the negative things behind me and focus on positive thoughts and trying to just play the best I can while having fun,” she said. “Sometimes golf gets a little bit too serious and you’ve got to take a step back, look at your shots and have fun.”