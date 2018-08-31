Wildcats’ special teams highlights big win
West Ranch High School’s Ryan Camacho lunges for extra yardage as St. Genevieve High School’s Howie Huerta (5) and Javier Fernandez (7) bring him down in the first quarter on Friday, Aug. 31 at Valencia High School. Kevin Karzin/For The Signal
By Dan Lovi
12 mins ago

For the first three games of the season, it’s been the same story for West Ranch football: an offensive onslaught and defensive superiority.

Now, add special teams to the mix.

The Wildcats defeated St. Genevieve Friday night 46-24 behind dazzling performances from Jackson Reyes, brothers Ryan and Jovan Camacho, an impressive defensive effort and a special teams showcase.

The Wildcats (3-0) scored on two kickoff returns, one from Jovan and one from Reyes. Jovan also added an 85-yard punt return for a score.

“Everytime the ball gets kicked to us we’re looking to return it to the house,” Ryan said.
We’re looking to make as many big plays as possible on special teams, not just offense and defense.”

“We work on special teams a good amount so it’s pretty solid,” Jovan added. “We have a lot of athletes who can produce what we’re looking for. On both sides of the ball, we can do anything.”

While the touchdown returns highlighted the tremendous special teams play, the Wildcats defense was just as dominant.

West Ranch hurried the St. Genevieve (1-2) kicker, forcing a miss on one attempt and junior linebacker Zachary Van Bennekum blocked another field goal attempt.

“I don’t practice it regularly, although I hope it does happen a lot,” Van Bennekum said with a smile. “It was cool that I got in there and just tipped it.”

Van Bennekum along with fellow linebackers Joseph Tempesta, Bryce Buchanan and Austin Schanks combined for seven tackles for loss, giving Valiants running back Malachi Meeks little room to operate.

“We might not be as big of a defense, but we’re quick,” Tempesta said. “We meet those guys as soon as the guards are pulling. We meet them right there at the line of scrimmage and them in their tracks and make those tackles in the backfield.”

Meeks was able to score twice on the ground in the second half, but it was too little too late. The Wildcats had built a 32-3 cushion at halftime.

In addition to his kickoff and punt return scores, Jovan added a 20-yard touchdown in the first quarter on a strike from quarterback Weston Eget.

Ryan had a total of six carries for 165 yards, breaking off a 45-yard score early in the first quarter and a 78-yard scamper in the second.

While the Camacho brothers took a breather, the Wildcats’ offense didn’t skip a beat with Reyes all over the field.

He was electric on his kickoff return, bouncing off several St. Genevieve defenders and breaking tackles on his way to the 80-yard touchdown. He also added an 11-yard rushing touchdown to seal the deal at the end of the game.

“It’s fun being able to know when we’re taking breaks we can have fun watching our friends do the same exact thing,” Jovan said. “I’m glad that Jackson is doing what he’s doing.”

West Ranch will try to protect their undefeated record when they take on Royal on Friday, Sept. 7 in its second road tilt of the season.

About the author

View All Posts
Dan Lovi

Dan Lovi

Born and raised in Los Angeles, Dan has covered sports from the high school level to the professional ranks. He is a graduate of Hofstra University in New York and The University of Southern California in Los Angeles. He is a sports writer for The Signal.

West Ranch High School’s Ryan Camacho lunges for extra yardage as St. Genevieve High School’s Howie Huerta (5) and Javier Fernandez (7) bring him down in the first quarter on Friday, Aug. 31 at Valencia High School. Kevin Karzin/For The Signal

Wildcats’ special teams highlights big win

12 mins ago
Add Comment
Dan Lovi

For the first three games of the season, it’s been the same story for West Ranch football: an offensive onslaught and defensive superiority.

Now, add special teams to the mix.

The Wildcats defeated St. Genevieve Friday night 46-24 behind dazzling performances from Jackson Reyes, brothers Ryan and Jovan Camacho, an impressive defensive effort and a special teams showcase.

The Wildcats (3-0) scored on two kickoff returns, one from Jovan and one from Reyes. Jovan also added an 85-yard punt return for a score.

“Everytime the ball gets kicked to us we’re looking to return it to the house,” Ryan said.
We’re looking to make as many big plays as possible on special teams, not just offense and defense.”

“We work on special teams a good amount so it’s pretty solid,” Jovan added. “We have a lot of athletes who can produce what we’re looking for. On both sides of the ball, we can do anything.”

While the touchdown returns highlighted the tremendous special teams play, the Wildcats defense was just as dominant.

West Ranch hurried the St. Genevieve (1-2) kicker, forcing a miss on one attempt and junior linebacker Zachary Van Bennekum blocked another field goal attempt.

“I don’t practice it regularly, although I hope it does happen a lot,” Van Bennekum said with a smile. “It was cool that I got in there and just tipped it.”

Van Bennekum along with fellow linebackers Joseph Tempesta, Bryce Buchanan and Austin Schanks combined for seven tackles for loss, giving Valiants running back Malachi Meeks little room to operate.

“We might not be as big of a defense, but we’re quick,” Tempesta said. “We meet those guys as soon as the guards are pulling. We meet them right there at the line of scrimmage and them in their tracks and make those tackles in the backfield.”

Meeks was able to score twice on the ground in the second half, but it was too little too late. The Wildcats had built a 32-3 cushion at halftime.

In addition to his kickoff and punt return scores, Jovan added a 20-yard touchdown in the first quarter on a strike from quarterback Weston Eget.

Ryan had a total of six carries for 165 yards, breaking off a 45-yard score early in the first quarter and a 78-yard scamper in the second.

While the Camacho brothers took a breather, the Wildcats’ offense didn’t skip a beat with Reyes all over the field.

He was electric on his kickoff return, bouncing off several St. Genevieve defenders and breaking tackles on his way to the 80-yard touchdown. He also added an 11-yard rushing touchdown to seal the deal at the end of the game.

“It’s fun being able to know when we’re taking breaks we can have fun watching our friends do the same exact thing,” Jovan said. “I’m glad that Jackson is doing what he’s doing.”

West Ranch will try to protect their undefeated record when they take on Royal on Friday, Sept. 7 in its second road tilt of the season.

About the author

View All Posts
Dan Lovi

Dan Lovi

Born and raised in Los Angeles, Dan has covered sports from the high school level to the professional ranks. He is a graduate of Hofstra University in New York and The University of Southern California in Los Angeles. He is a sports writer for The Signal.