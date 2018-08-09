Zoe Campos wins second Alison Lee Championship

By Dan Lovi

1 min ago

West Ranch golfer Zoe Campos took home the top prize at the 2018 Alison Lee Championship at Valencia Country Club on Thursday.

It was Campos’ first win of the year, but the second time she’s won this competition.

In 2016, she won the tournament by only one stroke. This year, she dominated the field, winning by a total of six strokes ahead of the second-place finisher.

“This win means more since I played better and I have more experience,” Campos said. “I know that two years ago it was my very first win, but I feel like this one is just more special to me.”

Campos led the way from the get-go, holding onto a two-stroke lead after the first round, going 3-under par, then pushing her lead to four strokes after the second round going 6-under par. She finished the tournament 13-under par with a total of 16 birdies in 54 holes.

“I took that lead as an advantage, but in the beginning I was bit nervous since anything can happen,” she said. “I just played the best I could through the front nine. After the front nine I didn’t have so much pressure on myself and I told myself if I could keep this up I’ll be good.”

Campos’ West Ranch teammates Paige Harrison and Noelle Song also participated in the tournament, but on the course, Campos was focused at the task at hand.

“I really didn’t think of them as my teammates right then and there,” Campos said. “They are my friends and my teammates, but I didn’t think about that during the tournament. I was focused on me.”

As for the namesake of the tournament, Alison Lee, Campos has built a relationship with her over the years.

She wasn’t about to spoil the opportunity for other golfers to get some face-to-face time with the LPGA pro.

“I let her (Lee) be with the other kids because they wanted advice,” she said. “Since I’ve already known her for so long and gotten so much advice from her, I let the others talk to her more.”

The sophomore has one more tournament lined up before the season starts for West Ranch in October. She will be playing at the Swinging Skirts AJGA Invitational next week from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15.