Armed motorist detained at gunpoint near Golden Valley

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

A California Highway Patrol officer detained a motorist at gunpoint Friday morning, after stopping the car and allegedly spotting a handgun on the front console.

No shots were fired, and no one was taken into custody.

The incident happened just before 11 a.m. on the right shoulder of the northbound lanes on Highway 14, between Golden Valley Road and Placerita Canyon Road.

“After the officer stopped the car, a Glock handgun was discovered on the front console,” CHP Officer Eric Priessman said. “The driver was taken out of the vehicle at gunpoint for officer safety reasons.”

The detained motorist was cooperative and compliant, Priessman said.

The officer issued the motorist a citation and kept the firearm as evidence, Priessman said, noting the details of the citation were not available Friday afternoon.

Glock handguns are recognizable as a firearm made from a polymer-based material as opposed to metal.

