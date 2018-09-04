Bra For A Cause sells out

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

The 15th annual Bras For A Cause fundraiser set to happen Saturday, Sept. 15, is sold out.

Every year, coinciding with Breast Cancer Awareness Month, event organizers invite people to bid on stylist bras, buy raffle tickets for gift baskets and have fun raising money for a worthwhile cause.

While the event is sold out, there remains plenty of opportunity for people to donate to the cause online at https://sivalencia.org/bras-for-a-cause.

This year, the event is hosted by the Soroptimist International of Valencia and kicks off at the Valencia Country Club on Tourney road, beginning at 5:30 p.m. and lasting until 10 p.m.

The ticket price was $100 per person with table sponsorships available for $5,000, $2,500 and $1,500.

When asked why it sold out, SIV President Stephanie Sewell said: “this is the 15th anniversary for Bras for a Cause and we have been working hard to make this the event of the year.

“The anticipation has been building for sure,” she said Monday.

“The community knows we have a reputation for hosting the most fun and meaningful fundraisers in town and this event will not disappoint.”

The mission of the Soroptimist International of Valencia — not to be confused with the Soroptimist International of Santa Clarita Valley, which hosted the event in prior years —is to improve the “lives of women and girls through programs leading to social and economic empowerment,” according to the group’s website.

The group’s vision is described as ensuring “women and girls have the resources and opportunities to reach their full potential and live their dreams.”

