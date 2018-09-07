Canyon looking for consistency ahead of third game

By Diego Marquez

1 min ago

Set to face off against Palmdale today at 7 p.m. in Palmdale, Canyon football is coming off its first win of the season after winning on the road at John Burroughs High School in Burbank 50-21 last Friday.

The Cowboys(1-1) managed to score often and at will against the Indians with quarterback Aydyn Litz throwing for 241 yards and three touchdowns. He also managed to scamper into the end zone for a rushing touchdown as well.

“We talked about it this week is consistency. Kind of getting better from where we started and hopefully it continues this week with the same plays and results,” said Canyon head coach Rich Gutierrez.

It seems as if all the cogs are turning for the Cowboy offense that put up half a hundred against the Indians.

Similarly, the Falcons (1-1) played the Indians, shutting them out 41-0 in Week One. The Falcons offense also threw for three touchdowns and rushed for an additional five touchdowns.

In their only loss of the season against Oak Hill just one week ago, the Falcons were shut out 40-0 on the road. Giving up 211 yards passing in addition to 198 yards and three touchdowns rushing, the Falcons’ defense was manhandled and allowed a total of 409 yards in the game.

“The team they played last week is a really really good team, so you take every game that they play and you watch their game film and they have always had super tough kids and their team has dynamite speed and size,” Gutierrez said. “We have to aim to play mistake-free ball.”