Valencia’s Dylan Murphy named as lone SCV all-CIF selection 

The California Interscholastic Federation Southern Section has released its all-CIF honors across all divisions for the high school boys’ volleyball season and Valencia’s Dylan Murphy was named as the lone selection from the Santa Clarita Valley.

In the Division 3 category, Murphy, who’s an outside hitter, notched this year’s all-CIF honor and first career selection.

Murphy led the Valencia Vikings to a Foothill League title during the regular season with an 11-1 league record and 24-9 overall record.

During the CIF Southern Section playoffs, Murphy and the Vikings secured back-to-back straight-set sweeps in the first and second rounds before falling to Palos Verdes in the quarterfinals of the Division 3 bracket.

After the conclusion of the season, Murphy was named as the Foothill League’s player of the year and secured the honor while leading the Vikings to the program’s second league title in three seasons.

Murphy is committed to continuing his academic and athletic career at North Central College in Illinois alongside Vikings teammate Reece Casey.