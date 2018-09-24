Charlie Fire sends 2 to hospital

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

Two people were injured and taken to the hospital as a result of the Charlie Fire, which, by Monday morning, had burned 3,400 acres and was 20 percent contained.

One person was reported as hurt at 6 p.m. Sunday while a second person was also reported injured shortly after 10:05 a.m. Monday, Marvin Lim, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

Both patients were taken to the hospital by ambulance. Fire officials said they couldn’t release whether it was firefighters who had sustained the injuries.

As of Sunday, shortly before 8 p.m., between 20 and 30 fire-threatened homes were evacuated, according to Fire Department Inspector Joey Marron. Those displaced by the evacuation were directed to the Castaic Sports Complex, designated as the evacuation center for all those affected by the fire.

The Charlie Fire began shortly before 2:40 p.m. Saturday, prompting the dispatch of firefighters to the 31000 block of Charlie Canyon Road in Castaic,

In less than an hour, the fire had burned 100 acres in the San Francisquito Canyon Road area.

Within a couple of hours, the fire had forced road closures from Lake Hughes Road at Dry Gulch Road and Dry Gulch Road at San Francisquito Canyon and prompted the evacuation of the Combat Paintball Park , according to officials.

Evacuations were also carried out along San Francisquito Canyon from Tapia Canyon Road to Dry Gulch Road.

Shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday, the fire had burned about 1,200 acres, according to fire inspector Joey Marron. Within a couple of hours, despite the fire more than doubling in size, fire officials reported a 10 percent containment of the Charlie Fire.

By late Saturday afternoon, evacuations were also underway on San Francisquito Canyon from Lowridge Place to Camp 14, according to city communications manager Carrie Lujan.

Ryan Mancini and Perry Smith contributed to this report.

