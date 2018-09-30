Child & Family Center to Host Second Annual Trike Derby Fundraiser

By Matt Fernandez

The Child & Family Center is hosting its second annual Trike Derby on Saturday, Oct. 6, at Wolf Creek Brewery.

This is the second year that the Child and Family Center will host the fundraiser. The event is scheduled 3-6 p.m. and will feature teams of four costumed participants sponsored by participating companies competing in tricycle relay races.

In addition to the races, the event will feature food trucks, craft beer and a costume parade during which spectators can vote for their favorite team theme.

Companies can purchase spots to race for $1,600. The 11 teams currently signed up to compete are Child & Family Center, Valencia BMW, Lentini Financial Advisory, Wolf Creek Brewery, Skyline Home Loans, American Family Funding, Scorpion, Martin & Company Tax & Wealth Advisors, AutoNation Valencia Chevrolet and Mercedes-Benz of Valencia.

The event will be open to spectators with a suggested donation of $20 to support the Child & Family Center’s domestic violence program.

“We’ve definitely grown a bit since last year,” said Cheryl Jones, vice president of community outreach for the Child & Family Center. “Last year we raised about $15,000 but one thing we hope for this year is to have more of a spectator presence. We want the community to know about us and cheer on the racers.”

Immediately following the derby, blues band Kelly’s Lot & Friends will perform in the Crystal Palace Spiegeltent, a travelling dance hall that has been an attraction in Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands since 1947.

Proceeds from the event will be used to support the center’s mental health and domestic violence programs.

Additional information about the Trike Derby can be obtained by calling (661) 259-9439 x3018 or visiting www.childfamilycenter.org.