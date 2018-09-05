Cowboys’ quarterback Aydyn Litz maturing faster than expected

By Diego Marquez

1 min ago

Suiting up for Canyon High School’s varsity football team, junior quarterback Aydyn Litz had to grow up quickly as he was tabbed the Week 1 starter at quarterback for the Cowboys.

“The speed and the competition of the game is just so much faster when you come up in the levels,” Litz said.

Facing off against the defending Division I CIF Los Angeles City Section champions San Fernando to begin the season, most expected a little bit of a learning curve, but for Litz, there is no such thing.

Throwing his first varsity touchdown about five minutes into the game, Litz connected with Nico Shields on a 9-yard pass for the first varsity score of his career.

The quarterback finished his first varsity game with two touchdowns, both of which were thrown to Shields.

“I didn’t really think about (San Fernando) as the D1 champions or us in D6,” Litz said. “It was more of my team can beat that team. We really have the skills and the potential to do anything and beat anyone we come against.”

Playing football since he was five years old, Litz has been a dual-sport athlete for the majority of his life. He played shortstop and second base in baseball, but admits that his heart has always been dedicated to football.

“I always wanted to play quarterback since I was a kid because my father always wanted me to and I caught on and grew to love the position, my position,” Litz said.

Dedicating himself to his craft, Litz admits that he hasn’t really tried to pitch for the Cowboys baseball team because he wanted to save his arm for football.

“I feel like I’ve always grown up around it,” Litz said. “Playing with my brothers, dad and even in the city leagues, I’ve always been more passionate about the sport.”

Through his love for the game and non-stop attitude towards improving, Litz knows he’s not perfect and has tried to learn from his mistakes.

Showing a positive attitude throughout practice last week, Litz dazzled those in attendance for his second start in Friday’s game against John Burroughs High School.

Throwing three touchdowns and running another one in, Litz finished the night with 241 yards on 13-of-23 pass attempts in the Cowboys’ 50-21 win.

“I realized that you don’t really need to be nervous and just play your game,” Litz said. “Most of the seniors told me not to worry about the other game and my coaches we super supportive and just wanted me to do my best and play hard.”

With room left to improve, Litz isn’t shy on what he wants to get better at and believes that he must work on what he can control himself, in order to lead the team to a successful season.

“I know that I have to lead,” Litz said. “Not with my voice, if I want them to hurry up. Not with words, if I want them to run faster. But with my actions. I have to turn around and work on getting better myself.”

Squaring up against Palmdale High School in Palmdale on Friday, Litz was quick to point something out: his line.

“They are huge, they are the one reason that we can make plays on offense,” Litz said. “I think they are the most important people on the field, not me.”