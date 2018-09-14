Deputies respond to reports of shots fired in Castaic

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Deputies on their way to a building in Castaic on Friday afternoon reported hearing gunshots from the building as they approached.

Shortly after 4 p.m., deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station reported that gunshots were fired on Castaic Road, just north of Lake Hughes Road.

“It was not shots fired at deputies,” Sgt. Wayne Waterman said. “It was shots heard from that location.”

Subsequently, more deputies were dispatched to the scene.

Deputies immediately began efforts to evacuate the building.

This if a breaking news story, further details are expected.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter

@jamesarthurholt