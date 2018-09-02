Deputies respond to self-inflicted gunshot wound at Oak Tree Gun Club

By Skylar Barti

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

One person was transported to Henry Mayo after sustaining a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the Oak Tree Gun Club on Sunday, officials said.

Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics and sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of a gunshot injury at the gun club Sunday around 11:45 a.m., according to Fire Supervisor Imy McBride.

EMTs with American Medical Response transported the a male gunshot victim to Henry Mayo, where he is receiving treatment for his injury, said Lt. Andrew Dahring with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Station finished its investigation shortly after the incident, concluding the injury was suspected to be non-accidental.

Last year, Oak Tree Gun Club owner Jim Mitchell sat down with the Santa Clarita Valley Suicide Prevention, Postvention and Wellness Committee to discuss ways to reduce firearm-related suicides.

“We have a great deal of concern about suicide,” Mitchell said in a previous story by The Signal. “As people who are involved in the firearms industry in general, it is very important to get to the bottom of people who kill themselves with guns.”

In March, a woman died from what was suspected to be a self-inflicted injury at the gun club. Investigators were trying to determine if the injury was self-inflicted, but they had no eyewitnesses, according to Lt. Leo Bauer at the time of the incident.

The gun club has a thorough vetting process to ensure no one has “questionable motives” when going to the range, according to Betsy James, chief operating officer of Oak Tree and Mitchell’s daughter. There were no obvious warning signs with any of past suicides that occurred at Oak Tree, she said.

If anyone needs help, they can take action by calling the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), The Los Angeles county Department of Mental Health’s Access Center Helpline at 800-854-7771 or 911. All services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Mental Health and other resources for Santa Clarita Valley

College of the Canyons Student Health & Wellness Resource Website

Child & Family Center, Santa Clarita

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Behavioral Health Free and Confidential MH Screening Website:

Mental Health America

Mental Health: It’s Part of All Our Lives 1-800- 789-2647

National Child Traumatic Stress Network

National Council for Community Behavioral Healthcare

National Institute for Mental Health

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800- 273-TALK

Reachout.com

SAMHSA Site for Coping with Disaster and Traumatic Events:

Santa Clarita City Mental Health Resource Page

SCV Youth Project (661) 257.YOUTH (9688)

Stop Bullying

SRD~Straightening Reins – equine therapy 661-803-1641