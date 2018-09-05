District honors employee’s work

By Brennon Dixson

The Saugus Union School District honored a former Classified Employee of the Year during Tuesday’s meeting of the governing board with a certificate of recognition to commemorate his efforts in the district’s warehouse reorganization.

David Breceda has been a district warehouse employee for 11 years, and is responsible for ensuring that all teachers and students in the school district have the supplies and resources they need to succeed in the classroom, such as books or technological equipment.

Breceda was in attendance for the recognition event on Tuesday with his family, which included his son Matthew, a student at Arroyo Seco Junior High School; his daughter Alyssa, a student at Highlands Elementary School; and his wife of 16 years, Gabriela.

“David is very modest,” Gabriela said. “He loves working with the team and he loves putting 120 percent in everything he does. He helps kids, teachers and many district personnel, but he doesn’t like to be recognized.”

Instead, David would rather show up to work eager to accomplish the tasks with a smile on his face, which was noted by multiple attendees Tuesday.

“CSEA is proud of David and how he represents our union,” said Michele Hill, president of California School Employees Association Chapter 112. Even as he attempts to secure his real estate license and degree, David has remained an integral part of the team.

“Bottom line, he’s simply a great guy,” Hill said. “For these reasons and so many more, CSEA would like to join Saugus in recognizing David as one of our spotlight classified employees.”