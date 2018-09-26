‘Eco Chicos’ Participate in River Cleanup

By Signal Contributor

1 min ago

Courtesy photos

From Canyon High School teacher Dennis Yong: “I’m an environmental science teacher at Canyon High School as well as an advisor for our environmental club, Eco Chicos. (Saturday), 80 Canyon Eco Chicos members participated in the Santa Clarita River Rally. We got a few pictures here that I’d like to share with you.”

