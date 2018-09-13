Elks to host car and bike show

By Signal Staff

The Elks Lodge is inviting community members to rev up their engines for the Elks’ annual car and bike show scheduled 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the lodge’s parking lot on Sierra Highway.

The charity fundraiser will include the car and bike show, entertainment, chili cook-off, boutique, raffle, photo booth and food, according to an Elks news release. Car and bike show prizes and trophies are set to be awarded in multiple categories after 1 p.m.

Charlie Handy and his Catch 22 country to oldies classic rock band will provide entertainment along with Magic Castle magician Jim Aston, who will perform close-up magic.

Cook your chili and place it in a crock pot to enter the chili cook-off. “There is no cost to enter your chili, and you have a chance to win a trophy, bragging rights, and the distinction for the ‘best chili in (almost) the world,’” according to the news release.

The Elks organization was founded in New York City in 1868, according to the Elks website. The lodge is a fraternal order and a charitable foundation founded “to promote and practice the four cardinal virtues of charity, justice, brotherly love and fidelity,” according to its website.

For information or to register your vehicle for the show, contact the Santa Clarita Elks Lodge 2379 located at 17766 Sierra Highway. The office telephone number is 661-251-1500.