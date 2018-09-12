Free Symposium: ‘Growing Your Artist Self to New Heights’

By News Release

2 mins ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

News Release

Creativity is often second nature for both lifelong and new artists – but starting on your own to make an independent career of that work can be challenging.

In celebration of October being National Arts and Humanities Month, and to encourage the work of artists in the community, the city of Santa Clarita will be hosting its first-ever Arts Symposium as part of the annual New Heights Artist Development Series.

This free event is open to the public and will run from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 20, at The Centre, 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita.

The Arts Symposium will be a day-long arts-focused educational conference open to artists of all skill levels and experiences. Opening remarks and keynote addresses will begin at 9 a.m., but those who arrive early can take advantage of a free continental breakfast from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

The symposium will present three focused panel groups, for a total of nine sessions, in an array of topics from the cinematic, musical and visual arts.

Visual artists can attend panels with working artist-speakers on how to create a compelling portfolio, how to get up to speed on social media from the artist’s perspective, and how to price your work in the art market.

Filmmakers can find out how to enter a film into a festival, learn about “top marketing tips for indie filmmakers,” and get advice from a panel of seasoned filmmakers on what happens after production in a session entitled, “You Have Made A Film; Now What?”

Musicians can attend a panel on “How to Get Booked: Booking Agents 101,” meet professional music supervisors to find out what they do and what they’re looking for, and explore the ins and outs of touring.

Additional presentations for all audiences will include speaker and 30-year tax expert Scott Rubenstein, giving the basics on “Taxes and the Artist.” Rubenstein is co-owner of L.A. Tax Service, specializing in self-employed tax returns and the entertainment business, and has been featured on “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart.”

In Santa Clarita’s vibrant arts community, city services emphasize the importance of giving all artists not just beautiful spaces to present their work, but also an encouraging and collaborative culture that can inspire creativity.

The city’s New Heights program offers free workshops, panel discussions and lectures designed to engage creative individuals, no matter what level of experience.

Sessions help artists and performers expand their knowledge, while learning valuable tools to advance not just their creative work but also their career success.

The Arts Symposium at The Centre is a new addition to the city’s annual New Heights Artist Development Series. For more information on New Heights or the Arts Symposium, visit SantaClaritaArts.com.