Golden Valley looking to start league play on a high note taking on undefeated West Ranch

By Diego Marquez

1 min ago

Every Foothill League football matchup is a dogfight and Golden Valley’s road test against West Ranch figures to be no different.

Coming off a bye, the Grizzlies (1-4) know what they are up against with a Wildcats offense that is averaging nearly 250 yards on the ground and 200 yards through the air.

West Ranch (5-0) comes into the game undefeated after a 56-0 win against Oak Park last week. Quarterback Weston Eget is coming off a sub-par performance where he finished with 85 yards passing and a touchdown on 5-of-16 pass attempts.”

“Golden Valley has a strong defensive line so we probably won’t be able to run it all that much like we did in the previous games,” said West Ranch head coach Chris Varner. “Weston will have the opportunities to showcase what he and his receivers can do.”

Wide receiver Jovan Camacho has been Eget’s favorite target, totaling 23 catches and seven touchdowns so far, with Mason James, Brandon Wyre and Jackson Reyes following suit.

The Grizzlies are coming into the game healthy and rested after having a bye last week.

“We have just tried to limit our mistakes that we made in preleague,” said Golden Valley head coach Dan Kelley. “We are a young football team and limiting the mistakes that we have been making is our priority.”

Zack Chevalier and wideout Johnathan Kaelin have slowly but surely developed a chemistry that is as clear as day once you watch them in action.

“I look at their ability as just one aspect of our offense,” Kelley said. “It’s something to stop, but every week is a new adventure and it will show how they will cover Johnathan. We don’t know how they will cover him until the first snap.”

Kaelin scored twice in the last outing for the Grizzlies, one on the ground and one through the air. He had three receptions for 51 yards and a touchdown and added another 82 yards and a touchdown on six carries out of the backfield.

Kaelin has caught a touchdown in the previous four games for the Grizzlies.

“They are doing some good things and they have played some really tough teams,” Varner said. “It doesn’t matter if they are 1-4 or 4-1, I know that Dan will have his team ready to play.”

“They are probably one of the most balanced offenses that we will face all year,” Kelley said. “They have one of the best running backs and quarterbacks in the Foothill League. They are a well coached team that has really improved and their record shows it.”

Kick off is at 7 p.m. at Valencia High School.