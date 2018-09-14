Golden Valley ready for rematch against Bishop Diego

By Haley Sawyer

1 min ago

Golden Valley football’s last game of preleague perhaps holds the most value. The Grizzlies will play Bishop Diego in a rematch of last season’s CIF-Southern Section Division 6 championship game.

“If we beat them, we’ll have our revenge,” said linebacker Derrese Morganfield II. “Last year it was kind of heartbreaking … If we beat them this year, we can tell our seniors last year that yeah, we beat them for you.”

Johnathan Kaelin, a receiver and defensive back, called the game a “second chance.” Coming off last week’s win against Crespi, Golden Valley could peak at the right time tonight.

Last week, Kaelin rushed for two touchdowns and hauled in a pass from quarterback Zack Chevalier for a score as well. He had five catches total on the night for 121 yards, while Chevalier went 8-of-20 passing for 141 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions.

“We have really good chemistry,” Kaelin said of Chevalier. “He knows exactly how I run my routes, how I catch and I know exactly how he throws.”

Sophomore Antonio Abrego has emerged as a solid option at receiver, especially during times when Kaelin is double-teamed.

Although the Cardinals can get the job done through the air with quarterback Jake Engel, their true power lies in the ground game. A stalwart offensive line paves the way for running back Adrian Sorocco, who rushed for 94 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries in last week’s win against Nipomo.

The Grizzlies defense has a plan and is prepared to go against Bishop Diego’s Power I offense and the explosive running backs that comprise it.

“It’s something we pulled out of the old book,” said Morganfield II.

Morganfield currently leads the team with 40 total tackles, followed by Carlos Meza with 22 and Kaelin with 21.

“I know the style of football they play, I’m familiar with the offense and defense because it’s fresh in my mind from last year’s game,” said coach Dan Kelley, “But we have our work cut out for us.”

“It’s going to come down to who’s ready this week in preseason and who wants it more.”

The game starts at 7 p.m. at Canyon High School.