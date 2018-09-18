Hart District to celebrate National Manufacturing Day

By Brennon Dixson

11 hours ago

Parents, students and members of the public are invited to the Celebration of National Manufacturing Day to learn about the careers that can be found in the fields of manufacturing and advanced technologies from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 4.

Hosted in the Student Center at the Valencia campus, James McKinney of Google’s Startup Grind will lead a panel presentation offering detailed information on the skills and characteristics that employers are seeking today, school leaders said. Attendees will also enjoy displays and activities that further explain the opportunities available in the fields of design, engineering, fabrication, robotics and distribution.

Admission and parking are free, but attendees must reserve their seats at scvedc.org/mfgday.

This year’s event will feature a new, exciting youth perspective thanks to the STREAM Kids Expo, which was founded by Saugus High School senior and engineering student Niamani Knight, said Dave Caldwell, William S. Hart Union School District spokesman. STREAM stands for science, technology, reading, engineering, arts and manufacturing.

“For the past three years, I’ve attended Manufacturing Day and this year, I am excited to bring the STREAM Kids Expo concept of interactive learning to the event,” Knight said in a release. “I can’t wait for my peers to explore some of the amazing companies I’ve had the privilege of working with in the areas of manufacturing and technology.”

Kids will be blown away by what they see at the event and they will connect the dots of their education to careers by having real conversations with industry experts, Knight added. “With over 200,000 jobs available in the manufacturing industry, students should know this is a booming career option.”

Following the Oct. 4 activities, approximately 1,000 Hart District students will travel to COC on

Friday to enjoy additional activities conducted by various SCV advanced technology partners, such as JPL, Lockheed Martin, Advanced Bionics and many others.

Students will also meet current robotics competitors, NASA High Altitude Student Payload personnel and participate in hands-on engineering and fabrication activities in COC’s FabLab and MakerSpace.

Junior high and high school students who are interested in attending should express their interest to a counselor or teacher to receive a parent permission slip, Caldwell said. There are no other special requirements.