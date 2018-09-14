Hart Park will feature “Newhall Model Train Show” on Sept. 15

By Ryan Mancini

1 min ago

For train lovers out there, William S. Hart Park will be holding the “Newhall Model Train Show” at Hart Hall on Saturday, Sept. 15.

Presented in collaboration between the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation and the High Desert Modular Model Railroad Club this free event will feature a scale model railroad layout with a dozen trains operating, said club media director Lynn McCurdy.

“Most of the scenes, we call them ‘modules,’” he said. “And they replicate parts of California.”

The club promotes model railroading across the Antelope Valley. Included with the modules, such as a container ship or an old west town, will be a handmade scale replica of the USS Missouri, McCurdy said.

Hart Hall will feature the train show on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m.to 4 p.m. Admission is free for children and parents interested in checking out the large model, filling a space of 80 feet by 23 feet, McCurdy said.

“We don’t do just a circle,” he said.