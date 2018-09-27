Hike set for new open space

By Michele Lutes

The city of Santa Clarita is celebrating the new open space on the west side of San Francisquito Canyon Road with a ribbon cutting and short hike scheduled Oct. 10 at 10 a.m.

“This is in a significant ecological area. It is important to habitat and wildlife,” said Kristina Jacob, administrative analyst for the city.

The San Francisquito Open Space is a 176-acre area, home to many oak trees, plants and animals, and the San Francisquito Creek.

“The city is thrilled to be able to provide five more miles for hiking, biking and horseback riding with the new San Francisquito Open Space,” said Mayor Laurene Weste in the city’s news release issued Wednesday.

The land is part of the city’s Open Space Preservation District and is protected from development indefinitely.

“This was going to be a development,” Jacob said. “This really speaks to what the city wants to do.”

The ribbon cutting is a free event and open to the public. The event is scheduled to take place at the new trailhead on the west side of San Francisquito Canyon Road and Lady Linda Lane.

“Being able to add acreage is really something the city strives to do and is excited about,” Jacob said.

The city loves to see residents enjoying the open spaces, she said. The city has set aside almost 9,500 acres of open space in and around Santa Clarita, including this new open space in San Francisquito Canyon.

To find out more information about the open spaces go to www.hikesantaclarita.com, and share your experience of the open spaces on social media with the hashtag #hikesantaclarita.

All who are interested in attending should RSVP to Nicole Edwards at nedwards@santa-clarita.com.