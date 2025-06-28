Robert Lamoureux | Is there backlash from a self-stick backsplash? 

Question: Hello there Robert, Wayne here. You may have covered this topic over the years but I am unable to find anything online, so asking now before we embark on our next project. We are making a few modifications to our kitchen — minor things, so no permits required. We are having our cabinets (good quality) refinished, new counters and are contemplating adding a backsplash to our long countertop area.

We’ve looked at (a big box store) and the products that are in the “wall tile” area are quite expensive, not including labor to install. I don’t have the knowledge to do this myself, so will have to reach out to a contractor. We are in the early stages of this planning, so just beginning to look.

We moved on to what we found, self-stick tiles. Could this product work just as well for the same effect? They aren’t our favorite but something we could live with, while still getting that updated look. Any advice on this matter?

— Rich J.

Answer: Rich, do yourself a favor and bite the bullet, go with the quality product designed for the application. Self-stick tiles are likely going to be the bane of your existence over time, and begin falling off the wall.

Yes, the tile and labor are pricey for installing, but worth every penny. Perhaps you take a bit more time if your budget needs, and get the quality work done when you are able. Luckily, a backsplash can be added at any point, so no need to rush into this. None of the other work will affect the install of the backsplash — the installer will work with your layout and let you know what will or won’t work. Nearly a guarantee, any self-stick tile applied to drywall will start falling off. Best of luck.

Robert Lamoureux has more than 40 years of experience as a general contractor, with separate licenses in electrical and plumbing contracting. He owns IMS Construction Inc. in Valencia. His opinions are his own, not necessarily those of The Signal. Opinions expressed in this column are not meant to replace the recommendations of a qualified contractor after that contractor has made a thorough visual inspection. Email questions to Robert at [email protected].