California United States/Miss West Coast Pageant draws 78 competitors 

The 2025 California United States/Miss West Coast Pageant brought out 78 women from all over California and out of state at the Newhall Family Theater on Sunday afternoon.

Candidates were all ages, all sizes and unique in their own way, according to Tara Rice, owner of the California United States/Miss West Coast pageant.

Rice has been producing pageants for 13 years and said this was her 37th pageant production.

“It’s a double crowning pageant because we crowned girls and women competing for both the California and United States titles, and also the Miss West Coast titles. That’s why I have so many winners this year. So, the California/West Coast pageant leads to the prestigious United States pageant,” Rice said.

Rice said she has contestants as young as 4 years old competing in the “Princess Divisions” and the California titles start at 8 years old and on.

“The United States Pageant System is a platform-focused pageant system, which means every girl … (has) to choose a cause or platform that they want to be a voice for, and they have to advocate for their platforms and causes for a whole year as a title holder,” Rice said.

Rice added that contestants need to do some form of community service work.

After 13 years of being in the pageant world, Rice said it is still rewarding to see all kinds of people turn out to be a part of something like this.

“Now that I’ve been doing it as long as I have, I’ve been able to see the growth in some of the girls and women that I worked with throughout the year, some of the girls I started working with 13 years ago,” Rice said. “That came to me when there were little girls … But it’s through the tools that they’ve learned through pageantry that has been able to help them with that.”

The winners are as follows:

• Jordyn Yuchno – Little Miss California United States.

• Seven Rogers – Little Miss West Coast.

• Scarlett Vosburg – Miss Pre-Teen California United States.

• Cassandra Gonzales – Miss Pre-Teen West Coast.

• Isabel Chen – Miss Jr. Teen California United States.

• Isabella Santamaria – Miss Jr. Teen West Coast.

• Jordyn Washington – Miss Teen California United States.

• Malaya Rogers – Miss Teen West Coast.

• K-La Duncan – Miss California United States.

• Alexis Abrams – Miss West Coast.

• Navene Shata – Ms. California United States.

• Thulisile Mabhena – Ms. West Coast.

• Alessandra Amato – Ms. Woman West Coast.

• Nai Knight- Ms. Woman California United States.

• Melissa Locke – Mrs. California United States & People’s Choice Winner Miss Regional West Coast.

• Miracle Blankenship – Mrs. West Coast.

• Kyndl Jackson – Miss West Coast Princess Junior.

• Vanna Swartzburg – Miss South Bay Princess Junior.

• Maya Martinez – Miss West Coast Princess.

• Vivienne Lucille – Miss Nevada Princess.

• Harley Zepeda – People’s Choice Winner won Miss West Coast Regional.