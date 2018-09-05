Homicide detectives investigating report of death in West Creek community

By Perry Smith

1 min ago

Homicide detectives responded to a report of a body found Wednesday at a residence at the 28600 block of Pietro Drive, in Valencia.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials received the call regarding the report at approximately 7:20 a.m., Lt. Leo Bauer said, noting the call was quickly transferred to the department’s Homicide Bureau.

Homicide detectives were on the scene to investigate a report of a decedent, but it’s unknown at this time if there was any foul play involved. Homicide officials would make that determination at the end of their investigation.

Fire officials confirmed they responded to a call of a cardiac arrest at around 7:20 a.m., but no one was transported from the scene.

Sheriff’s Department and Coroner officials were still on the scene investigating as of 1 p.m. Wednesday.

This is a breaking news story, and more information will be posted as it becomes available.