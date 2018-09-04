LAPD seeks public’s help finding missing 27-year-old man

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit are seeking the public’s help in locating Adam Michael Buckley.

Buckley was last seen Aug. 28, when he was released from Twins Towers Correctional Facility on 450 Bauchet Street in Los Angeles.

He may possibly be in the Los Angeles or Santa Clarita area, LAPD Deputy Kimberly Alexander wrote in a news release issued Tuesday.

Buckley is described as white, 27 years old, 5-foot-10, 165 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a brown and white plaid shirt, with gray pants.

Buckley suffers from schizophrenia and his family is very concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau, Missing Persons Unit, Detective Abraham or Sergeant Nava at (323) 890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 MOBILE APP” on Google Play or the App Store, or by using the website website http://lacrimestoppers.org.

