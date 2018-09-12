Local roundup: Saugus alumna Weitzeil makes USA Swimming roster, Campos competes at World Championships

By Signal Staff

Swimming

Two-time Olympic medalist and Saugus alumna Abbey Weitzeil was named to the United States 2019 FINA World Championships roster on Wednesday.

Weitzeil, along with 45 other Team USA swimmers including 25 other Olympians, will travel to Gwangju, South Korea in July of 2019 to compete against the world’s top competition.

The 2019 FINA World Championships is the last major swimming competition before the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan and will be key in Weitzeil and her teammates’ preparation.

“Next year’s FINA World Championships roster features a mix of established veterans and rising stars, and we’re excited to see how they stack up against the world’s best competition following a full season of focused preparation,” USA Swimming National Team Managing Director Lindsay Mintenko said in a statement.

“In addition to success in Gwangju, our goal will be laying the groundwork for the following summer’s Olympic Games in Tokyo,” she continued.

Weitzeil won a silver medal at the 2016 Olympics in Rio as part of a the 4×100-meter freestyle relay team. She also received a gold medal as a part of the 4×100-meter medley relay preliminary team after her team won the event.

Golf

At the end of two rounds, West Ranch student-athlete Zoe Campos is tied for sixth place in the individual competition at the World Junior Girls Championship at the Camelot Golf Club in Ontario, Canada.

Campos shot 2-under par 72 in the first round and 1-over in the second round, currently putting her 1-under par with two rounds to go. She has seven birdies in 36 total holes played so far.

As a part of team play, Campos and her teammates Brooke Seay and Michaela Morard led the United States to a first-round advantage with a total of 138, 6-under par. The United States dropped to second place after shooting par in the second round, while the Italian team took over the lead shooting a whopping 12-under in round two.