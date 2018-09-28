Looking to spread the love: Castaic Union official looks to support nonprofits and those in need with new organization

By Michele Lutes

A new local nonprofit is seeking partnerships to influence the community year-round.

“We wanted to bring something positive and bring unity to our valley,” said Susan Christopher, executive director of LoveSCV.

The goal is to connect individuals, churches, nonprofits, government and city leaders, and businesses in an effort to help make a difference in solving the challenges the community faces, according to organization’s website.

Love SCV is a nonprofit seeking to support the work that is already being done by local nonprofits and city organizations by providing connections to other resources and volunteers.

Their mission is “serving our valley in love so that together, we all thrive,” according to the website.

“What our heart is, is to combine resources and efforts,” Christopher said. “Instead of reinventing the wheel, we can work together. We will be able to serve the needs so much better and come alongside each other to bless our valley.”

LoveSCV is a sister organization of City Church Unite, a nonprofit created in 2017 to to advance the Great Commission of Jesus by enhancing the spiritual vitality and visible unity of the churches in SCV.

“We wanted to be a more practical and hands-on influence in our valley,” Christopher said.

Christopher has been in involved in education for the past nine years. She represents the Halsey Hills region on the board of the Castaic Union School District, but has announced she will not seek re-election so she can focus on the new nonprofit.

She is excited to continue to serve the community in a different way, she said. “We are in the incubation stage.”

LoveSCV is still recruiting board members and leadership volunteers, Christopher said.

There will be a valleywide day of service this spring, as well as year-round collaborations and initiatives, according the the website. The date for the valleywide service is yet to be determined.

For more information on the organization, visit www.lovescv.org.