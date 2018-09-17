Missing Newhall woman found safe in Beverly Hills
By Jim Holt
1 min ago
A Newhall woman missing since Thursday evening after she reportedly left Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital was located in Beverly Hills over the weekend.
Sgt. Sandra Nava of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit said 31-year-old Patricia Torres Orozco — initially reported as suffering from depression — was found safe.
Family members became concerned after Orozco was last seen leaving Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital on Sept. 13, at about 7:15 p.m. and hadn’t been seen since then.
Her friends and family, Deputy Marvin Crowder wrote in a statement released Friday morning, were very concerned and began asking for the public’s assistance in locating her.
jholt@signalscv.com
661-287-5527
On Twitter
661-287-5527
A Newhall woman missing since Thursday evening after she reportedly left Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital was located in Beverly Hills over the weekend.
Sgt. Sandra Nava of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit said 31-year-old Patricia Torres Orozco — initially reported as suffering from depression — was found safe.
Family members became concerned after Orozco was last seen leaving Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital on Sept. 13, at about 7:15 p.m. and hadn’t been seen since then.
Her friends and family, Deputy Marvin Crowder wrote in a statement released Friday morning, were very concerned and began asking for the public’s assistance in locating her.
jholt@signalscv.com
661-287-5527
On Twitter
661-287-5527