Mother who gave birth at Santa Clarita hospital featured on Ellen Show

By Crystal Duan

6 mins ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A prospective Santa Clarita resident was recently featured on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” giving birth at a local medical facility.

Kimberly Patel went into labor on May 6 at Providence Holy Cross Health Center at Santa Clarita, and had finished giving birth May 7 when film crews brought in “Good Place” star Kristen Bell to the hospital, and asked if they could film the aftermath.

“I said, ‘Sure, totally,’” Patel said Thursday. “I didn’t know what I was getting myself into.”

Bell has a new six-episode season of her show, “Momsplaining with Kristen Bell,” through the Ellen Show’s “ellentube,” coming out, where she takes explaining motherhood to the next level by being in the “splash zone” of giving birth.

On the episode with Patel, Bell gifted the new mother of twins with an ice pack “for, I think, you know what… down there,” the actress whispered on the show, before launching into a string of nicknames she had for her vagina that made Patel giggle.

“It was so surreal talking to her,” she said.

Patel has four children now, but the Palmdale resident said she put aside her responsibilities for a day when she was invited to the Sept. 12 episode of “The Ellen Show.” Patel initially assumed it would be just for the taping, before she was invited to be a guest.

“I had no idea they were gonna pull us on stage,” she said. “I was shocked, and I was like, OMG, this is crazy. I was so nervous. But Kristen Bell is so great and she makes you feel so comfortable.”

DeGeneres and Bell also brought Patel to tears with a gift of $10,000 for her children’s college education.

Patel said she chose to give birth at the hospital in Santa Clarita because she loves the doctors she has, and is also in the process of moving her family to the city.

For now, she and her husband, Sonal Patel, are raising their children in Palmdale: Arjun, age 8, Sameer, age 6, and the new twins, Amaya and Ketan.

“Santa Clarita is such a great area,” she said. “We really want to open up a medical practice there, and I’m in love with all of my doctors and pediatricians when I go down there. It’s really close to my heart.”