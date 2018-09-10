Motorist in crash with six child passengers accused of DUI causing injury

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

A Tehachapi man driving with six kids in the car was arrested on a DUI charge after a traffic collision Sunday afternoon.

Timothy John Atkins, 38, was arrested by deputies of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday.

“There were six kids in the car between the ages of 7 and 12,” said Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

The traffic collision involving two cars happened about 4:20 p.m., near the intersection of Placerita Canyon Road and Sierra Highway, Miller said.

“Through their investigation, deputies administered a breath test on one of the drivers and it came up over the legal limit,” she said. The children suffered minor injuries including cuts and abrasions.

“One of the children was taken to the hospital for further observation,” she said.

Deputies filed the case with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office on Monday. The suspect was reportedly driving back from a day at the beach, Miller said.

