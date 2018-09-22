Newhall Ranch Road, McBean Parkway intersection closed Tuesday evening for overlay project
Vehicles pass by an abandoned bus stop overhang near the intersection of Newhall Ranch Road and Millhouse Drive on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal
By Signal Staff
1 min ago

The city will be closing the intersection of Newhall Ranch Road and McBean Parkway on Tuesday, according to city officials in a press release issued Friday.

The closure will last from 8:30 p.m. Tuesday to 4:30 a.m. Wednesday. During that time, the right turn lanes in the intersection will remain open. Electronic message boards in the area will alert drivers to the upcoming closure and alternative routes will be pointed out by detour signs.

The intersection’s closure is part of a federal overlay project, which will resurface Newhall Ranch Road, from McBean Parkway to Valley Center Drive and from Avenue Scott to Copper Hill Drive. This project is expected to be completed by October.

Overlaying a road keeps streets smooth, where old asphalt is ground and milled, then covered with a new layer of asphalt.

To answer questions, contact Frank Lujan, city project manager, at flujan@santa-clarita.com, or call the Road Rehab Project Hotline at (661) 290-2291. For more information about the project, go to santa-clarita.com/RoadRehab.

The above information was obtained by The Signal via a press release from the city of Santa Clarita.

